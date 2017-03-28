Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sean Spicer russian dressing
Sean Spicer russian dressing

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer to reporter: 'Stop shaking your head'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer to reporter: 'Stop shaking your head'

During a White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a tense exchange with April Ryan, a reporter for the American Urban Radio Network.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer to reporter: 'Stop shaking your head'

During a White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a tense exchange with April Ryan, a reporter for the American Urban Radio Network.
Source: CNN