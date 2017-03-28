Reporter: Kushner meeting explanations vary

New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that Jared Kushner's meeting with a Russian banker was explained by the White House as a routine meeting, while in a statement, bank representatives said Kushner met with the banker on behalf of his family's business organization.
