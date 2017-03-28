Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Banker who met with Kushner has Putin ties
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Banker who met with Kushner has Putin ties
The Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner in December has ties to the Russian government and was appointed to his job by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Banker who met with Kushner has Putin ties
Steve Mnuchin under fire for Lego movie plug
Presidents wear these bulletproof clothes
Republicans calling for unity with Democrats
This robot could help companies go paperless
Electronics ban: The scene at the airport
Alexis Ohanian: Serena Williams humbles me
Lamborghini heads off-road
United draws Twitter ire over dress code
3D printers + robots = manufacturing's future?
Melissa McCarthy: Can I have eye bags?
Bill Gross settles with Pimco
Hyperloop starts building a passenger capsule
Will 3D printed houses be the next big thing?
Airlines mock laptop ban on social media
Cooper: Timing of Nunes' announcement curious
See More
Banker who met with Kushner has Putin ties
New Day
The Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner in December has ties to the Russian government and was appointed to his job by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN