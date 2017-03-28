Breaking News

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote address during the 28th Annual Professional Business Women of California conference on March 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Hillary Clinton delivered the keynote address at the day-long conference featuring speakers, seminars and panel discussions with industry leaders. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote address during the 28th Annual Professional Business Women of California conference on March 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Hillary Clinton delivered the keynote address at the day-long conference featuring speakers, seminars and panel discussions with industry leaders. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Hillary Clinton: GOP health bill failure a win

Hillary Clinton called the failure of the GOP health bill a "victory for all Americans" during her speech at the Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in San Francisco.
