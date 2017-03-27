Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign the NASA transition authorization act in the Oval Office of the White House March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The bill boosts NASA's overall budget $19.5 billion, while refocusing efforts on deep space exploration and a manned mission to Mars. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign the NASA transition authorization act in the Oval Office of the White House March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. The bill boosts NASA's overall budget $19.5 billion, while refocusing efforts on deep space exploration and a manned mission to Mars. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    White House moves on from health care failure

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House moves on from health care failure

After the failure to convert the core campaign promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare, President Trump's administration moves towards its next target -- tax reform. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

White House moves on from health care failure

The Lead

After the failure to convert the core campaign promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare, President Trump's administration moves towards its next target -- tax reform. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.
Source: CNN