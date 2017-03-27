Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump jokes about 'glamorous' tiny desk
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump jokes about 'glamorous' tiny desk
POTUS spoke up after taking a seat at what appeared to be a smaller-than-usual desk in the Roosevelt Room.
Source: CNN
mobile Just for Laughs (11 Videos)
Trump jokes about 'glamorous' tiny desk
Trump: I'm President, you're not
Joe Biden's F-bomb flashback
British PM reveals why Trump held her hand
See Joe Biden meet his match
Trump's team gets a musical makeover
Colbert's alter ego returns to tease budget
Trump vs. Obama on the golf course
McDonald's tweet called Trump disgusting
Late night pokes fun at Rachel Maddow
Melissa McCarthy: Can I have eye bags?
See More
Trump jokes about 'glamorous' tiny desk
POTUS spoke up after taking a seat at what appeared to be a smaller-than-usual desk in the Roosevelt Room.
Source: CNN