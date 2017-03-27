Breaking News

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Spicer: Not concerned about Nunes' actions

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the Trump administration is not concerned about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes saying he was on White House grounds the day before revealing President Trump's surveillance information.
Source: CNN

