WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting with small business leaders in the Roosevelt room at the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting with small business leaders in the Roosevelt room at the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    NYT: Senate committee to question Kushner

The New York Times reports that the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to question Trump adviser Jared Kushner over meetings he arranged with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
The New York Times reports that the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to question Trump adviser Jared Kushner over meetings he arranged with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
