Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

    JUST WATCHED

    Biden: I regret not running for president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Biden: I regret not running for president

In a Q&A interview at Colgate University, former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes he could have won the presidency against Donald Trump if he decided to run.
Source: Colgate University

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Biden: I regret not running for president

In a Q&A interview at Colgate University, former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes he could have won the presidency against Donald Trump if he decided to run.
Source: Colgate University