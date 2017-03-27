Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump, with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), speaks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2017. Trump on Friday asked US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to withdraw the embattled Republican health care bill, moments before a vote, signaling a major political defeat for the US president. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump, with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), speaks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2017. Trump on Friday asked US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to withdraw the embattled Republican health care bill, moments before a vote, signaling a major political defeat for the US president. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    What's next for WH after health bill defeat?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What's next for WH after health bill defeat?

After their health bill was defeated, Trump and his advisers must now regroup and try to figure out how to avoid another legislative debacle on their next big issue, tax reform.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (35 Videos)

See More

What's next for WH after health bill defeat?

New Day

After their health bill was defeated, Trump and his advisers must now regroup and try to figure out how to avoid another legislative debacle on their next big issue, tax reform.
Source: CNN