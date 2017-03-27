Breaking News

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer answers questions at the U.S. Capitol during a news conference on reports of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions meeting with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign March 2, 2017.
    Schumer calls on Paul Ryan to replace Nunes

Schumer calls on Paul Ryan to replace Nunes

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, saying Nunes is pushing the committee into the wrong direction.
Source: Senate TV

