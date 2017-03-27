Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Schumer calls on Paul Ryan to replace Nunes
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Schumer calls on Paul Ryan to replace Nunes
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, saying Nunes is pushing the committee into the wrong direction.
Source: Senate TV
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
Schumer calls on Paul Ryan to replace Nunes
Republicans calling for unity with Democrats
This robot could help companies go paperless
Electronics ban: The scene at the airport
Alexis Ohanian: Serena Williams humbles me
Lamborghini heads off-road
United draws Twitter ire over dress code
3D printers + robots = manufacturing's future?
Melissa McCarthy: Can I have eye bags?
Bill Gross settles with Pimco
Hyperloop starts building a passenger capsule
Will 3D printed houses be the next big thing?
Airlines mock laptop ban on social media
Trump: I've predicted things before
Cooper: Timing of Nunes' announcement curious
Patricia Arquette: We need fair pay laws
Airbnb makes a bigger push in China
See More
Schumer calls on Paul Ryan to replace Nunes
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, saying Nunes is pushing the committee into the wrong direction.
Source: Senate TV