Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump rally turns violent wxp hln_00000000
Trump rally turns violent wxp hln_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump rally turns violent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump rally turns violent

Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed at two pro-Trump rallies in California and Oregon.
Source: HLN

Protests against Trump's administration (15 Videos)

See More

Trump rally turns violent

Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed at two pro-Trump rallies in California and Oregon.
Source: HLN