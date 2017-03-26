Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A scuffle breaks out between Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump protestors during Make America Great Again March on March 25, 2017 in Huntington Beach. According to reports, an anti-Trump protester doused an event organizer with pepper spray prompting Trump supporters to retaliate.
A scuffle breaks out between Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump protestors during Make America Great Again March on March 25, 2017 in Huntington Beach. According to reports, an anti-Trump protester doused an event organizer with pepper spray prompting Trump supporters to retaliate.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump rally turns violent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump rally turns violent

Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed at two pro-Trump rallies in California and Oregon.
Source: HLN

Protests against Trump's administration (15 Videos)

See More

Trump rally turns violent

Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed at two pro-Trump rallies in California and Oregon.
Source: HLN