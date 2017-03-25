Breaking News

James Woolsey on Don Lemon's show
James Woolsey on Don Lemon's show

    Former CIA director: Flynn meeting suspicious

Former CIA director: Flynn meeting suspicious

Former CIA Director James Woolsey says he attended a meeting with President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Turkish officials in 2016 where the potential removal of a Turkish government rival, Fetullah Gulen, was discussed. Flynn's spokesman said no such discussion occurred.
Former CIA director: Flynn meeting suspicious

CNN Tonight

