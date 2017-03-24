Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump universal health care Rep Chris Collins newday_00000000
Trump universal health care Rep Chris Collins newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP lawmaker questioned on Trump's past words

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP lawmaker questioned on Trump's past words

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) responds to Trump's call for a single-payer health care system in his 2000 book "The America We Deserve."
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (21 Videos)

See More

GOP lawmaker questioned on Trump's past words

New Day

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) responds to Trump's call for a single-payer health care system in his 2000 book "The America We Deserve."
Source: CNN