Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Bash to Ryan: How do you face constituents?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bash to Ryan: How do you face constituents?

House Speaker Paul Ryan tells CNN Dana Bush he doesn't know what to tell voters after failing to pass the GOP health care bill after years of promising to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Bash to Ryan: How do you face constituents?

The Lead

House Speaker Paul Ryan tells CNN Dana Bush he doesn't know what to tell voters after failing to pass the GOP health care bill after years of promising to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Source: CNN