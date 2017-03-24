Breaking News
date 2017-03-24

Ryan: Obamacare is the law of the land
Ryan: Obamacare is the law of the land
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Obamacare is still the law of the land after pulling the GOP's repeal bill from the floor.
Ryan: Obamacare is the law of the land
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Obamacare is still the law of the land after pulling the GOP's repeal bill from the floor.
