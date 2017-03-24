Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Paul Ryan health care bill presser_00000000
Paul Ryan health care bill presser_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Ryan: This is a disappointing day for us

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ryan: This is a disappointing day for us

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks after deciding to pull the GOP health care bill because Republicans didn't have enough votes to pass it.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (32 Videos)

See More

Ryan: This is a disappointing day for us

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks after deciding to pull the GOP health care bill because Republicans didn't have enough votes to pass it.
Source: CNN