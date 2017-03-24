Breaking News

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan holds a news conference in the House Visitors Center following a Republican caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. I
    Paul Ryan's full press conference

Paul Ryan takes questions from reporters after pulling the GOP health care bill because they didn't have enough votes to pass it.
Source: CNN

