Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Paul Ryan's full press conference
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Paul Ryan's full press conference
Paul Ryan takes questions from reporters after pulling the GOP health care bill because they didn't have enough votes to pass it.
Source: CNN
American Health Care Act (32 Videos)
Paul Ryan's full press conference
Ryan: This is a disappointing day for us
Ryan: Obamacare is the law of the land
House Republicans pull health care bill
Rep. Lewis' passionate speech against GOP bill
Borger: What an embarrassment
White House on health care bill: 'This is it'
Spicer: This isn't a dictatorship
Reporter to Spicer: Why vote?
Ryan delivers bad news to Trump on health care
Pelosi on bill: Trump voters lose health care
Tom Price predicts GOP health bill will pass
GOP lawmaker questioned on Trump's past words
GOP remains split on health care bill
Growing concern over handling of GOP bill
Freedom Caucus member still a 'no' on GOP bill
GOP's health care bill: Winners and losers
Kochs pledge millions to AHCA defectors
Kentucky town worried about Obamacare repeal
GOP health bill may lack votes for passage
Man who attended 45 rallies now opposes Trump
Trump: Americans voted for historic change
Trump makes final push for health care bill
Price: Health care plan won't leave people out
Cotton: Health care bill won't lower premiums
Mike Pence stumps for health care bill
Price grilled on Trump's health care promises
Trump: Obamacare supporters have no cred
GOP rattled over report on health care bill
Sanders: House plan is Robin Hood in reverse
GOP split on Obamacare replacement bill
Ryan: AHCA is a conservative wish list
Trump 'proud to support' GOP health care plan
See More
Paul Ryan's full press conference
Paul Ryan takes questions from reporters after pulling the GOP health care bill because they didn't have enough votes to pass it.
Source: CNN