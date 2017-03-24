Breaking News

    Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline

The State Department issued a permit allowing the Keystone XL project to proceed, reversing the Obama administration's decision to block the controversial oil pipeline.
The State Department issued a permit allowing the Keystone XL project to proceed, reversing the Obama administration's decision to block the controversial oil pipeline.
