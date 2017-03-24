Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Lewis health care bill speech sot_00001310
John Lewis health care bill speech sot_00001310

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Lewis' passionate speech against GOP bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Lewis' passionate speech against GOP bill

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks on the House floor during debate on the American Health Care Act.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Lewis' passionate speech against GOP bill

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks on the House floor during debate on the American Health Care Act.
Source: CNN