Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clyburn: Mom's savings gone to medical bills

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clyburn: Mom's savings gone to medical bills

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn recalls his mother's agonizing last days in a pre-Affordable Care Act world.
Source: CNN

The Health Care Debate (9 Videos)

See More

Clyburn: Mom's savings gone to medical bills

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn recalls his mother's agonizing last days in a pre-Affordable Care Act world.
Source: CNN