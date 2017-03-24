Breaking News

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks with OMB Director Mick Mulvaney to a meeting of the House Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    GOP remains split on health care bill

On the eve of a revised scheduled vote for the GOP's health care bill, President Trump gave Republican members of Congress, who remain deeply divided, an ultimatum: vote yes or he will move on and saddle them with the shame of failing to repeal Obamacare.
Source: CNN

