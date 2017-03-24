Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An Israeli F-15 Eagle fighter jet takes off from a Israeli Air Force Base on November 19, 2012, on a mission over the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Israeli air strikes killed 22 Palestinians, hiking the Gaza death toll to 99 as global efforts to broker a truce to end the worst violence in four years gathered pace. AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
An Israeli F-15 Eagle fighter jet takes off from a Israeli Air Force Base on November 19, 2012, on a mission over the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Israeli air strikes killed 22 Palestinians, hiking the Gaza death toll to 99 as global efforts to broker a truce to end the worst violence in four years gathered pace. AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    US Air Force considers retiring F-15

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US Air Force considers retiring F-15

Top US Air Force brass told the House Armed Services Committee that they are considering the retirement of the F-15 C and D combat fighters.
Source: CNN

Military technology (43 Videos)

See More

US Air Force considers retiring F-15

Top US Air Force brass told the House Armed Services Committee that they are considering the retirement of the F-15 C and D combat fighters.
Source: CNN