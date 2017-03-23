Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spicer responds to CNN report
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spicer responds to CNN report
Press Secretary Sean Spicer is asked by CNN's
Sara Murray
whether he can definitely say that no
Trump associates colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 election
.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Russia (14 Videos)
Spicer responds to CNN report
Russians mock hacking allegations
Lawmakers want answers from Roger Stone
Did Flynn disclose payments from Russian TV?
Tracing the Trump team's Russian relations
Russian ambassador asked if met with Trump
Trump tweets picture of Schumer, Putin
Petraeus: US can work with Russia
Calls grow for probe into Trump, Russia ties
WH staff told to save records on Russia
White House responds to Sessions-Russia ties
Trump transition team canceled ethics training
Report: Flynn, Kushner met Russian ambassador
Former Trump adviser met with Russian at RNC
Officials: Sessions had contacts with Russians
See More
Spicer responds to CNN report
Press Secretary Sean Spicer is asked by CNN's
Sara Murray
whether he can definitely say that no
Trump associates colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 election
.
Source: CNN