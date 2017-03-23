Rep. Speier: Nunes apologized to us

Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says Chairman David Nunes apologized in a "generic way" to committee members for not informing them of new information related to the investigation of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.
Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says Chairman David Nunes apologized in a "generic way" to committee members for not informing them of new information related to the investigation of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.