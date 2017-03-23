Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Ryan answered a range of questions relating to the American Health Care Act. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Ryan answered a range of questions relating to the American Health Care Act. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Source: No vote on health care bill tonight

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Source: No vote on health care bill tonight

The House will not vote on the Republican health care bill Thursday, a GOP aide said, further putting efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare in jeopardy. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (17 Videos)

See More

Source: No vote on health care bill tonight

Newsroom

The House will not vote on the Republican health care bill Thursday, a GOP aide said, further putting efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare in jeopardy. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN