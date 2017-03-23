Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

capitol hill file
capitol hill file

    JUST WATCHED

    White House: Health care bill vote delayed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House: Health care bill vote delayed

The White House announced the vote on its health care bill has been delayed until tomorrow in order to avoid voting late into the night.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (17 Videos)

See More

White House: Health care bill vote delayed

Newsroom

The White House announced the vote on its health care bill has been delayed until tomorrow in order to avoid voting late into the night.
Source: CNN