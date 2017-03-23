Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Health care bill final offer Obamacare mattingly nr_00000000
Health care bill final offer Obamacare mattingly nr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    White House delivers health care final offer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House delivers health care final offer

The Republican health care legislation is in limbo after multiple meetings at the White House and Capitol have failed to produce a deal.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (17 Videos)

See More

White House delivers health care final offer

The Republican health care legislation is in limbo after multiple meetings at the White House and Capitol have failed to produce a deal.
Source: CNN