Rep. Cummings: Nunes should be investigated

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) says that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should be investigated for talking to the White House about Trump's communications that may have been incidentally collected by US intelligence agencies.
Source: CNN

