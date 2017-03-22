Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    WSJ: Trump falsehoods erode his credibility

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WSJ: Trump falsehoods erode his credibility

The Wall Street Journal has published an editorial saying President Trump has eroded his credibility by making questionable statements and claims during his first few months in office.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

WSJ: Trump falsehoods erode his credibility

Newsroom

The Wall Street Journal has published an editorial saying President Trump has eroded his credibility by making questionable statements and claims during his first few months in office.
Source: CNN