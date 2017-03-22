Neil Gorsuch: I'm not God

In response to a question from Sen. Al Franken regarding Reince Priebus' comments about his nomination to the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch says that there's a lot about the political process he's uncomfortable with, but he is not the one tasked with fixing it.
