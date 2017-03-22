Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Anthony Scaramucci's full New Day interview

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Anthony Scaramucci's full New Day interview

Anthony Scaramucci, a former member of Trump's presidential transition team, sits down with CNN's Chris Cuomo to discuss Trump's credibility.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Anthony Scaramucci's full New Day interview

Anthony Scaramucci, a former member of Trump's presidential transition team, sits down with CNN's Chris Cuomo to discuss Trump's credibility.
Source: CNN