Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Republicans dodge wiretap questions
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Republicans dodge wiretap questions
When asked about President Trump's wiretapping claim, some Republicans made excuses while others skirted the issue entirely.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Republicans dodge wiretap questions
Michael Lewis on Trump and Obama
Trump's team gets a musical makeover
Nardelli: Trump must 'grow into being presidential'
Apple's new Clips app makes videos even more sharable
See Jeff Bezos test the giant robot of your nightmares
Apple unveils new Red iPhones
Famed banker David Rockefeller dies
Stelter: Trump has a Fox News fixation
The price of protecting the first family
Electronics banned from cabins on some flights
New sponge could help clean oil spills
Lamborghini heads off-road
Most contentious presidential press conferences
Sweat like an A-lister with celebrity trainer
'Fearless Girl' takes Wall Street by storm
See More
Republicans dodge wiretap questions
When asked about President Trump's wiretapping claim, some Republicans made excuses while others skirted the issue entirely.
Source: CNN