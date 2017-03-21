Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Neil M. Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Neil M. Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Gorsuch sends clear message to Democrats

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gorsuch sends clear message to Democrats

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch stayed clear of politics at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, emphasizing his independence from President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Gorsuch sends clear message to Democrats

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch stayed clear of politics at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, emphasizing his independence from President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN