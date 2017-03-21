Breaking News

Al Franken
Al Franken

    Franken grills Gorsuch on trucking case

Franken grills Gorsuch on trucking case

Sen. Al Franken pressed Judge Neil Gorsuch on the "Case of the Frozen Trucker," where Gorsuch ruled in favor of a company that fired an employee who abandoned his truck in freezing temperatures.
