Sen. Al Franken pressed Judge Neil Gorsuch on the "Case of the Frozen Trucker," where Gorsuch ruled in favor of a company that fired an employee who abandoned his truck in freezing temperatures.
Judge Neil Gorsuch (10 Videos)
Franken grills Gorsuch on trucking case
Gorsuch grilled on Roe v. Wade
Gorsuch: I would have walked out the door
Gorsuch asked about religious test
Gorsuch: The President is not above the law
Gorsuch on separation of powers
Gorsuch: I will be a faithful servant
Sen. Leahy: Republicans blockaded Garland
Neil Gorsuch faces Senate Judiciary Committee
The man who could replace Justice Scalia
How Gorsuch might disappoint Trump
Sen. Al Franken pressed Judge Neil Gorsuch on the "Case of the Frozen Trucker," where Gorsuch ruled in favor of a company that fired an employee who abandoned his truck in freezing temperatures.
