Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    JUST WATCHED

    Gorsuch asked about religious test

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gorsuch asked about religious test

During the confirmation hearing of Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Patrick Leahy asks the nominee about his opinions over a religious test for the US.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Gorsuch asked about religious test

During the confirmation hearing of Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Patrick Leahy asks the nominee about his opinions over a religious test for the US.
Source: CNN