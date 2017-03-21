Breaking News
Gorsuch: I would have walked out the door
Gorsuch: I would have walked out the door
When Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch was asked what he would do if President Trump asked him to overturn Roe v. Wade, he said he would walk out the door.
