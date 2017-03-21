Breaking News

Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearing 1
    Gorsuch: Trump didn't ask to repeal Roe v Wade

Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, said that during his interview with the President, he was not asked to overrule Roe v. Wade.
Source: CNN

