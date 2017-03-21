Breaking News
Gorsuch asked about religious discrimination
Gorsuch asked about religious discrimination
When asked if he would ban someone based on religion, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch listed protections of religious freedom in place in the US.
Source: CNN
