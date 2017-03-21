Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearing 3
Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearing 3

    JUST WATCHED

    Roe v. Wade? Gorsuch says he values precedent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roe v. Wade? Gorsuch says he values precedent

Neil Gorsuch responded to a question about overturning Roe v. Wade by explaining his position on judicial precedent.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court confirmation hearing (10 Videos)

See More

Roe v. Wade? Gorsuch says he values precedent

Neil Gorsuch responded to a question about overturning Roe v. Wade by explaining his position on judicial precedent.
Source: CNN