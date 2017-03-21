Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gorsuch Day 2
Gorsuch Day 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Gorsuch: 'We just have judges in this country'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gorsuch: 'We just have judges in this country'

During the second day of his confirmation hearing, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch emphasizes nonpartisan judgeship.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court confirmation hearing (8 Videos)

See More

Gorsuch: 'We just have judges in this country'

During the second day of his confirmation hearing, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch emphasizes nonpartisan judgeship.
Source: CNN