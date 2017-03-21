Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Neil M. Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Neil M. Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Gorsuch: 'I have one client. It's the law.'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gorsuch: 'I have one client. It's the law.'

At his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Judge Neil Gorsuch describes his view of the judicial process.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court confirmation hearing (8 Videos)

See More

Gorsuch: 'I have one client. It's the law.'

At his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Judge Neil Gorsuch describes his view of the judicial process.
Source: CNN