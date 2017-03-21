Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 9: Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks to reporters at a news conference dubbed #WeThePeople outside the Capitol on June 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Senate Democrats unveiled a new legislative proposal that will reform campaign finances and ensure fairer elections. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 9: Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks to reporters at a news conference dubbed #WeThePeople outside the Capitol on June 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Senate Democrats unveiled a new legislative proposal that will reform campaign finances and ensure fairer elections. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Franken pushes Gorsuch on marriage equality

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Franken pushes Gorsuch on marriage equality

During the confirmation hearing of Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Al Franken pressed the Supreme Court nominee on his views of marriage equality.
Source: CNN

Supreme Court confirmation hearing (10 Videos)

See More

Franken pushes Gorsuch on marriage equality

During the confirmation hearing of Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Al Franken pressed the Supreme Court nominee on his views of marriage equality.
Source: CNN