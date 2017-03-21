Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: NFL is scared of my tweets
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: NFL is scared of my tweets
Donald Trump took an opportunity at his rally in Kentucky to claim that his Twitter wrath is the reason behind former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's status as a free agent.
Source: CNN
Colin Kaepernick National Anthem protest (8 Videos)
Trump: NFL is scared of my tweets
Obama discusses Kaepernick's anthem protest
Why Marshawn Lynch supports Colin Kaepernick's protest
Soccer star joins national anthem protest
NFL's Kaepernick sits in protest during national anthem
Obama: Kaepernick exercising his constitutional right
Hughley: There's nothing more American than silence
Spike Lee on Kaepernick's protest: I support him
NBA great calls Kaepernick's protest "patriotic"
See More
Trump: NFL is scared of my tweets
Donald Trump took an opportunity at his rally in Kentucky to claim that his Twitter wrath is the reason behind former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's status as a free agent.
Source: CNN