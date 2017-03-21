Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on March 20, 2017.
FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on March 20, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Recap: Comey hearing in less than 3 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Recap: Comey hearing in less than 3 minutes

FBI Director James Comey said the bureau is investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Recap: Comey hearing in less than 3 minutes

FBI Director James Comey said the bureau is investigating any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election.
Source: CNN