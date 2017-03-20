Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    The wiretapping saga in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The wiretapping saga in 2 minutes

President Trump accused the Obama administration of "wiretapping" his building. Watch how the events unfolded after his first tweets.
Source: CNN

Videos You Should Watch (16 Videos)

See More

The wiretapping saga in 2 minutes

President Trump accused the Obama administration of "wiretapping" his building. Watch how the events unfolded after his first tweets.
Source: CNN