WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a White House daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer held his daily briefing to answer questions from members of the White House Press Corps. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Spicer: No evidence of Trump-Russia collusion

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that despite FBI Director James Comey's confirmation of an investigation into contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russia, "there is no evidence of collusion." Spicer also said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had a "limited role" in the campaign.
