Spicer: No evidence of Trump-Russia collusion

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that despite FBI Director James Comey's confirmation of an investigation into contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russia, "there is no evidence of collusion." Spicer also said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had a "limited role" in the campaign.
