Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer pushes back on wiretapping claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer pushes back on wiretapping claims

When White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about President Trump's wiretapping claim, Spicer said at this point we are still at the "beginning phases" of the investigation.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump wiretap claims (11 Videos)

See More

Spicer pushes back on wiretapping claims

When White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about President Trump's wiretapping claim, Spicer said at this point we are still at the "beginning phases" of the investigation.
Source: CNN